Wildfire burns for third straight day near Gilroy

A wildfire continued to rage out of control Tuesday morning, in southern Santa Clara County.

The Crews Fire is burning just north of Highway 152, near Gilroy.

Cal Fire reports this blaze has so far burned 5,400 acres or about 8.5 square miles and is 20-percent contained.

The fire started Sunday afternoon along Crews Road and Oak Spring Circle, north of Gilroy.

The fire has burned at least two homes, and is threatening dozens of others.

Hundreds of firefighters from across the state are now working to get the fire under control.

"We had an incredibly busy weekend all throughout the bay area with fireworks activity, fire activity, and so to be able to call crews from outside santa clara county and throughout the state is critical," said Luisa Rapport of the Santa Clara County Fire Department and public information officer of the incident.

The Crews Fire has forced the evacuation of some 70 people.

Advertisement

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

