'Will Run': 18-year-old flees CHP, smashes into SUV carrying a family

An 18-year-old Santa Rosa man fled a California Highway Patrol stop and smashed into the back of an SUV carrying two adults and a child Saturday afternoon, the CHP announced on Facebook.

The teenager was driving a Ford Mustang with its license plate covered with a sign stating "Will Run." The driver reached speeds over 100 mph during the incident before it slammed into the SUV on Highway 101 near the Mendocino Avenue exit, the CHP said.

The three victims were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for minor to moderate injuries.

The teenager was booked into Sonoma County jail for multiple felony charges. The name of the driver has yet to be released.

Video of the harrowing incident, posted on Instagram, shows the mustang slamming into the SUV. It also shows the driver being arrested, as well as another male suspect who climbed out of the wrecked Mustang.