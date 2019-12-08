Wine Institute presents a free e-book of holiday cocktails
'Tis the season for holiday parties this month.
The Wine Institute in San Francisco wants to make sure your party has the perfect pairing.
The group represents more than a 1,000 wineries and related businesses across Caifornia.
The Wine Institute is offering a free e-book, California Cocktails for the Holidays.
Sommelier and spokesperson Jennifer Estevez appeared on Sunday's 'Morning on 2' to discuss the e-book, and concoct some tasty beverages.
The Wine Institute says its digital recipe book features 6 signature cocktails and a bonus chocolate recipe for grown-ups.
California Gold Rush: An herbaceous blend of California Chardonnay, lemon juice and lemon-thyme honey
West Coast Warm Winter Wine: A fruit-forward spin on mulled wine, accented with pomegranate and fresh citrus
Cranberry Rosé: Dry California pink wine meets cranberry juice and orange bitters
Red Apple Sangria: California red wine and apple cider get a spicy twist with cinnamon and fresh fruit slices
Vineyard Mule: A refreshing take on the Moscow Mule, featuring California white wine
Raspberry Port Sparkler: California port-style wine and bubbles mingle with muddled raspberries
Red Wine Hot Chocolate: Luscious chocolate and full-bodied California red wine chase away winter chills