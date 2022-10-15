Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Bay Area

Someone in the Bay Area may be a new multi-millionaire.

One of two winning lottery tickets for the almost $500 million jackpot was announced Friday night. Lottery officials said the ticket was bought in San Jose.

The Mega Millions ticket matches all six numbers. Here are the winning digits: 9-22-26-41-44-19.

The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Kooser Road in San Jose.

The other ticket was sold in Florida. The two winners will split the estimated prize of $494 million. Most take the cash prize, in this case $247.9 million.

