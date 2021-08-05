Woman arrested in Mountain View on suspicion of murdering her discarded newborn child

article

Mountain View police have arrested a woman on suspicion of murdering her newborn child after the baby was found discarded outside of a home on Monday.

Police said they received a call from a woman on Monday afternoon who said her friend had recently given birth to a baby that was stillborn. The woman told police her friend was living at the 2000 block of Leghorn Street.

Personnel from the police and fire department responded to the location where they found the deceased baby and its mother, Jennifer Tupper, 31. The woman was taken in an ambulance to an area hospital.

Police detectives and Santa Clara County district attorney's office initiated a child death investigation to confirm the manner of the baby's death. An autopsy revealed the baby boy was actually born alive the day of the incident and had suffered "significant injuries," prior to his death, according to police.

Following her release from the hospital on Wednesday, Tupper was arrested.

She faces charges for murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury or death.

"This is a tragic case for our community," said Police Chief Chris Hsiung. "We are devastated by this news, and we are grieving with the community on the loss of this baby’s life."

Resources on how to surrender a baby in Mountain View:

• Mountain View Fire Station 1: 251 Shoreline Boulevard

• Mountain View Fire Station 2: 160 Cuesta Drive

• Mountain View Fire Station 3: 301 North Rengstorff Avenue

• Mountain View Fire Station 4: 229 North Whisman Road

• Mountain View Fire Station 5: 2195 North Shoreline Boulevard

• El Camino Hospital: 2500 Grant Road