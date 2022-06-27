Woman arrested on suspicion of arson after 2 Albany Hill fires

Police arrested a 31-year-old woman on suspicion of arson after two fires broke out Sunday in Albany Hill.

Megan Nicole Strahl was booked into Santa Rita Jail on two felony counts of arson on forest land and causing a fire. Her bail was set at $115,000, records show, and she was in custody on Monday morning.

Video obtained by KTVU at the scene shows a woman yelling from the back of an Albany police vehicle on the side of the highway over the weekend.

The Albany Fire Department said the two simultaneous blazes were first reported around 3:30 p.m. and scorched three acres.

As of Monday, the department said the fires were contained and they didn't cause any damage.

Strahl is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday morning.

She did not have a defense attorney listed on her behalf.