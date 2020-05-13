Woman killed in crash off Grizzly Peak Blvd Sunday identified

A 28-year-old woman killed in a crash off of Grizzly Peak Boulevard in the Oakland hills on Sunday evening has been identified by the Alameda County coroner's bureau as Marlene Martinez.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a solo-vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard, about a mile north of state Highway 24, according to Oakland police.

They discovered a 2005 Toyota Corolla had been traveling east on the road before veering off, driving through a guardrail and falling down a ravine. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene and the 23-year-old man driving the Toyota was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe speeding and impairment may have contributed to the crash, but did not say whether the driver has been arrested. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Oakland police Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.