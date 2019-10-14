Woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A woman has died and a man has been transported to a hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Santa Rosa early Monday morning,
according to police.
The collision was first reported at 2:59 a.m. at the intersection of Hoen Avenue and Cypress Way, police said.
The intersection, which is near the start/finish of the state Highway 12 freeway in Santa Rosa, remains closed as of 5:45 a.m. as police
investigate the scene.
Police said there is a power outage due to the collision, and PG&E's outage map reports 501 customers without power as of 3:07 a.m.
There is no estimated time of reopening and no further information is immediately available.