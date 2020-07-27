Woman killed, man injured in double Antioch shooting

Antioch police on Monday began investigating a double shooting outside a 7-Eleven, which left a woman dead and a man seriously injured.

The two victims were in their car outside the store on Buchanan Road and Gentrytown Drive at 12:30 a.m., when they were shot.

Police say the woman was shot in the head, and the man was hit several times and was rushed to John Muir Medical.

"It appears they were seated in the vehicle, and were targeted by a subject who approached them on foot," said Lt. Paul Meads.

Police are still looking for information on a suspect or motive.



