Woman stabbed while working at San Francisco Chinatown bakery

article

A bakery worker was stabbed Monday morning in San Francisco's Chinatown, according to police and a community member.

A witness told KTVU that a man dressed in white sweats entered AA Bakery & Cafe at 1068 Stockton Street around 9:50 a.m. and allegedly stabbed the woman.

The bakery worker lost a lot of blood and was taken to the hospital, the witness said.

Police said the woman was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the stabbing at the bakery.

Police added that they detained a possible suspect, but could not confirm an arrest.

AA Bakery was featured Friday in Amber Lee's Chinatown series where she shared memories of the food she grew up with as a San Francisco native.

A woman was allegedly stabbed while she was working at AA Bakery Monday morning. Photo: Lily Lo



