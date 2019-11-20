Woman struck by stray bullet inside West Oakland home

Police say a woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a stray bullet while inside a home in West Oakland Sunday night.

Shots were fired from the street in the 1200 block of Wood Street around 7:26 p.m. when a bullet entered the home and struck the victim.

She was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to check any surveillance video they may have of the crime.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.