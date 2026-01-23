Woman fatally struck by car in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash after a woman was hit by a car on Friday morning in San Mateo.
Where it happened
What we know:
San Mateo police say the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Avenue and El Camino Real.
Victim dies
Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital where she died.
Officers said the driver remained at the scene.
Traffic impact
Northbound traffic on El Camino Real was diverted onto eastbound 17th Avenue. Southbound traffic was routed onto West Borel Avenue. The northbound El Camino Real off-ramp from Highway 92 was closed.
The Source: This story was written based on information from San Mateo police.