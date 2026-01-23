Woman fatally struck by car in San Mateo

The Brief A woman was fatally hit by a car around 10:30 a.m. Friday at 17th Avenue and El Camino Real in San Mateo. Police say the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died. The driver remained at the scene. Traffic on El Camino Real is being diverted, with northbound lanes routed to eastbound 17th Avenue and southbound traffic to West Borel Avenue.



Authorities are investigating a fatal crash after a woman was hit by a car on Friday morning in San Mateo.

Where it happened

What we know:

San Mateo police say the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Avenue and El Camino Real.

Featured article

Victim dies

Dig deeper:

Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Officers said the driver remained at the scene.

Traffic impact

Northbound traffic on El Camino Real was diverted onto eastbound 17th Avenue. Southbound traffic was routed onto West Borel Avenue. The northbound El Camino Real off-ramp from Highway 92 was closed.