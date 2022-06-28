Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after struck by car in San Jose

article

A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in San Jose Tuesday.

The collision happened around 5:04 p.m. in the area of Leeward Drive and Arden Way.

The San Jose Police Department said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.

This latest vehicle-pedestrian collision in San Jose comes on the same day another woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Jackson Avenue.

In that incident, authorities said the woman was crossing the busy street around 4:45 a.m. when she was mowed down. Officers said the woman was not in a marked crosswalk.

So far this year there have been 33 fatal traffic-related fatalities resulting in the deaths of 21 pedestrians.