Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after struck by car in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in San Jose Tuesday.
The collision happened around 5:04 p.m. in the area of Leeward Drive and Arden Way.
The San Jose Police Department said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.
This latest vehicle-pedestrian collision in San Jose comes on the same day another woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Jackson Avenue.
In that incident, authorities said the woman was crossing the busy street around 4:45 a.m. when she was mowed down. Officers said the woman was not in a marked crosswalk.
So far this year there have been 33 fatal traffic-related fatalities resulting in the deaths of 21 pedestrians.