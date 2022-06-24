Woman walking against red light killed in San Jose

The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said.

She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year.

San Jose police said the truck driver was on Monterey Road and Capitol Expressway Thursday at 1:45 p.m. when he turned left, striking the woman.

Police noted she was in a marked crosswalk, but walking against a red traffic signal.

The truck had a green light to turn.

The woman suffered major injuries and died.

San Jose police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated.