Woodward fire 93 percent contained as Point Reyes National Seashore remains closed

article

The Woodward Fire at Point Reyes National Seashore in western Marin County is now 93 percent contained, the National Park Service said Sunday morning.

The fire has burned 4,800 acres since being started by an afternoon lightning strike on Aug. 18.

Point Reyes National Seashore remains closed to the public and the community is asked to stay away from the county's coastal area to maximize access by fire personnel.

Officials are concerned about critical fire weather conditions and possible spread toward the Silver Hills community. An evacuation warning has been given for Silver Hills, Inverness Park, and the National Park Service headquarters.

"If the potential fire growth beyond containment lines is realized, it will negatively affect private and public infrastructure, endangered species habitat, watersheds which provide salmon habitat, high value agricultural operations, communication sites of local and national importance, tourism opportunities, and associated economic impacts and job losses,"

Previous evacuation warnings were lifted for the communities of Drakes View, Inverness, Olema, and Sea Haven.