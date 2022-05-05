Worker killed in 'industrial accident' by truck driver, San Jose police say

A worker was struck and killed by a truck at a home in San Jose on Thursday, police said.

Police said worker was hit at 7:59 a.m. on the 1200 block Lennon Way, situated in a residential area.

Police said a truck was bringing equipment to the home and as the driver was backing up, struck the worker. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

An aerial view showed the back of the truck situated in the driveway of someone's home.

Several police cars were blocking access to the street.

Cal-OSHA was being sent out to investigate.

San Jose has had a rash of pedestrian fatalities, including one in February, when a woman was killed by a garbage truck. In that case, the driver didn't see her taking her trash down to the street.

This death marks the city's 32nd person to die in a traffic incident and the 18th pedestrian to die in 2022, police said.

