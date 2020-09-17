Young man killed, woman injured in Pittsburg shooting

A young man was killed and a woman was wounded in an early Thursday morning shooting in Pittsburg, police said.

Capt. Patrick Wentz said officers were called out about 3 a.m. to the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the man and the woman, both in their early 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital. The man died, Wentz said, and the woman is being treated for her injuries.

Wentz said that it appears as though the pair were shot while walking through a parking lot. A car approached them and a suspect got out to argue with the man, police said. After a short fight, the suspect shot both victims and ran away. The car took off in the opposite direction.

This is the city's 3rd homicide of the year.

The Pittsburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance and asks anyone with additional information to please contact the Pittsburg Police Department Tip-Line at 925-252-4040.

Captain Patrick Wentz