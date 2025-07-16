California worker dies falling into meat grinder at frozen burrito factory

article

A workplace mishap over the weekend left a 19-year-old man dead after he fell into a meat grinder at a food processing facility in California.

The Vernon Police Department told Fox News Digital that the young victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was part of the sanitation team at Tina’s Burritos, located in the 2600 block of Vernon Avenue .

Officials said that the Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to assist with what was described as a "fatal industrial accident" in regard to a male subject that was found in the meat grinder, which was called an industrial-grade kettle.

Authorities said the fatal accident happened around 9:30 p.m. and is being treated as an "industrial mishap," as the victim was cleaning an industrial food processor when the machine unexpectedly activated.

Other workers inside the factory told KABC they could hear his cries for help and attempted to shut down the machine, but were unsuccessful. By the time officers arrived at the factory, the man had already passed away.

The company confirmed the tragic incident to Fox News Digital and called it a "devastating loss."

"We are heartbroken to confirm that a Sanitation worker lost his life on Sunday night, July 13, 2025, while performing sanitation duties at our Vernon facility. He was cleaning an empty kettle that was being sanitized and prepped for the next day’s production run," the company shared in a statement. "Despite the immediate response of coworkers and emergency personnel, he tragically passed away at the scene."

The company added that their "hearts are with his family, friends, and all who knew and worked alongside him."

"This is a devastating loss for everyone at Tina’s. We are cooperating fully with local authorities and Cal/OSHA in the ongoing investigation, and our focus remains on honoring his life, supporting those who are grieving, and maintaining the highest safety standards in our facility," the statement concluded.

Detectives with the bureau are also investigating the incident and said no foul play is suspected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials from the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration are also assisting in the investigation.

Vernon is located approximately five miles south of downtown Los Angeles in Los Angeles County.

Read more of this story from FOX News.