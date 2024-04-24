Best Betting Sites Not on Betstop AU (2024) - Non-Betstop Bookies

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

If you’ve self-excluded in Australia but still want to bet on sports, it’s time to turn to the best betting sites not on BetStop AU. They’re safe and secure, and they won’t limit you or prevent you from placing your bets.

These include MyStake , which is the top-rated sports betting site overall. You can get started today with a 100% matched deposit bonus and bet on over 20 sports.

In this review guide, we’ll look at the top 10 non-BetStop betting sites that Aussie players can join. They’ve all been rated and ranked for their odds, bonuses, and user experience, and they’re all at your disposal.

Best Betting Sites Not On BetStop AU

MyStake : Best overall Best overall

FreshBet : 5-tiered VIP program 5-tiered VIP program

PlayZilla : Best for live betting Best for live betting

GreatWin : Recommended for futures bets Recommended for futures bets

GoldenBet : 10% daily cashback 10% daily cashback

ExciteWin : Best for NRL betting Best for NRL betting

Rabona : Daily betting tournaments Daily betting tournaments

PowBet : Top choice for mobile betting Top choice for mobile betting

Sportaza : $4,000 welcome bonus $4,000 welcome bonus

JackBit : Top-rated Bitcoin gambling site Top-rated Bitcoin gambling site

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

1. MyStake – Best Non BetStop Betting Site in Australia Overall

Pros:

100% up to $500 sign-up bonus

35% reload bonus

Hundreds of markets on top sports

Bet Builder tool

24/7 live chat

Discord and telegram groups

Cons:

No weekend withdrawals

Lack of loyalty program

MyStake is the best betting site you can sign up for in Australia if you’ve self-excluded. There’s a 100% welcome bonus available for new players, thousands of markets to choose from each day, and the chance to earn unlimited bonus bets.

Online Sports Betting: 5/5

MyStake leaves no stone unturned when it comes to what you can bet on and the ways you can bet. The site covers everything – from Aussie Rules to soccer, cricket, NRL, NFL, speedway, and beyond.

The range of betting markets is remarkable, too. Using soccer as an example, you can choose from markets like both teams to score, the Asian handicap, double chance, half-time/full-time - and so on. You can also stick to traditional markets like the moneyline and the totals.

E-sports are also available, and the bet limits are high.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

New players who sign up for MyStake in Australia today can opt for a 100% matched deposit bonus . This is worth as much as $500, and the minimum deposit is $20.

If you bet enough each week, you’ll be eligible for 10% cashback, while all customers are guaranteed a free bet every time you place 3 bets on the spin at qualifying odds.

A 35% reload bonus is also available, and it also comes with a $20 minimum deposit.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

MyStake supports a good mix of regular payment methods and cryptocurrencies. Aussie players can fund their accounts via major credit and debit cards like VISA and MasterCard, as well as eWallets like PaySafeCard, Neteller, and Skrill. Interac is also available.

The minimum deposit ranges between $10 and $20, and there are weekly deposit limits in place. Although, most players won’t exceed them (about $15,000).

Withdrawal times suffer due to there being no weekend withdrawals here, but you can reverse a withdrawal within the first 24 hours.

User Experience: 4.8/5

A Bet Builder tool is among MyStake’s arsenal of betting features that enhance the UX. You can use it to get creative with your bets and explore markets such as corners and cards (soccer).

A Discord and Telegram forum, meanwhile, promote interaction between bettors.

Customer service is available 24/7 via live chat or during the day via email.

>> Grab your 100% welcome bonus [MyStake]

2. FreshBet – Best Betting Site Not on Betstop Australia for VIPs

Pros:

100% up to $500 sign-up bonus

5-tiered VIP program

Competitive odds

24/7 customer service

15% weekly cashback

Cons:

High minimum withdrawal

No telephone support

FreshBet is comprehensive in its sports coverage. It has competitive odds and rewards regular bettors with perks like 15% weekly cashback and higher withdrawal limits.

Online Sports Betting: 4.8/5

FreshBet’s priority is soccer, which typically has over 1,500 events and markets to choose from every day.

Sports like tennis, ice hockey, and Aussie Rules are also well-covered here, with FreshBet proving versatile in the sheer volume of leagues and competitions you can bet on.

You can bet pre-match and in-play. You can also turn your bets from single bets into multiple bets or even system bets.

Bonuses and Promotion: 4.7/5

The FreshBet welcome bonus is a 100% matched deposit offer worth up to $500 . You need to deposit at least $20 in order to claim it.

You’ll receive a free fourth bet on the house each time you place three bets on the spin at qualifying odds, but the real perks come when you become a VIP.

There are 5 VIP levels to move through, with each one netting you a raft of benefits that are hidden away from regular bettors.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

FreshBet’s payment methods are divided into 3 main categories: crypto, eWallets, and bank transfers, with the latter including credit, debit, and prepaid cards. Specific options include Interac, NeoSurf, and SEPA.

The minimum deposit is $10, while the most you can deposit per transaction is $2,000 for cards and eWallets. There is no maximum deposit for crypto.

A $50 min withdrawal is required for all methods, which might seem high for some players.

User Experience: 4.6/5

FreshBet shares the same basic shell as a number of other top-rated Aussie betting sites. It has a slick and modern user interface. Site load speed is occasionally an issue as there is some lag, but it’s not enough to be frustrating.

Live chat, meanwhile, is available 24/7.

>> Score a 100% sign-up bonus at FreshBet

3. PlayZilla – Best Live Betting of all Aussie Betting Sites Not on BetStop

Pros:

$1,500 welcome package

Excellent live odds across all sports

8% weekly cashback

Low min deposit

Daily betting tournaments

Cons:

Slow payout process

No loyalty program

If the idea of betting on sports in-play appeals to you, PlayZilla is a solid option. You can choose from a vast range of live markets and enjoy great odds and exciting bonuses.

Online Sports Betting: 4.65/5

There’s a separate section for all the live sports betting, with PlayZilla offering in-play markets on all sports, including Aussie Rules, soccer, cricket, and tennis.

Coverage of local and worldwide leagues is excellent, with in-play markets including the moneyline, total games, and the game handicap.

You can, of course, look at pre-game markets here, too, with PlayZilla releasing early betting lines so that you’ve got enough time to compare the odds.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

PlayZilla’s welcome package is worth up to $1,500 . You’ll also receive 500 free spins as part of this offer, which covers your first three deposits, meaning you need to opt-in three times to make the most of it.

If you opt-in just once, you’ll be eligible for a 100% first deposit bonus of up to $150.

A reload bonus of up to $1,050 is then available each week, and all you need to do is deposit at least $30 between Sunday and Friday. 8% up to $1,500 weekly cashback is also available here. Just opt in and place your bets in order to qualify.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

PlayZilla in Australia currently supports 6 fiat currency methods, as well as a handful of cryptocurrencies. Your options include eVoucher, bank transfer, MiFinity, and NeoSurf. But while MasterCard is available, VISA isn’t. The minimum deposit is just $20.

Among the supported cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin and Litecoin, and the minimum deposit is $15 for all crypto except Bitcoin ($45).

Withdrawals typically take at least 48 hours to process but are always consistent.

User Experience: 4.5/5

PlayZilla is a fairly new online sports betting site that’s still finding its feet a little. There are one or two typos across the site, but that shouldn’t take too much away from the overall UX.

Indeed, everything works as it should, and browsing the markets and placing your bets is a straightforward process.

You can also compete in sports betting tournaments for bumper cash prizes here, which goes a long way to improving the experience at PlayZilla.

>> Lock in your $1,500 welcome package [PlayZilla]

4. GreatWin – Best Futures Bets of all Non-Betstop Betting Sites Australia

Pros:

100% up to $100 sign-up bonus

50% weekly reload bonus

$15,000 sports jackpot

Best futures odds

Solid VIP program

Cons:

No telephone support

Tight bet limits for non-VIPs

GreatWin slots into fourth place on our list and is our preferred choice for futures betting. In other words, it’s the place to go when you want to bet on sporting events like the Rugby World Cup months in advance.

Online Sports Betting: 4.75/5

GreatWin is aimed at Aussie sports bettors, which means popular sports down under, like soccer, rugby, cricket, and Aussie Rules, are among the best to bet on.

Futures markets are available every week whenever there’s an ongoing tournament, and you just need to enter the "outright" markets of any league or competition in order to view the futures options.

Naturally, you can bet on individual games, too, with GreatWin offering a range of props bets alongside the usual moneyline, spread, and totals markets.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

There are different bonuses you can claim at GreatWin, including a sports jackpot that’s currently worth up to $15,000. To claim this, you must place a multi-bet in the jackpot section and then wait to see if you correctly predict enough winners.

A 50% weekly reload bonus is available to regular bettors. The minimum deposit is $50, and the most you can receive is $500 . Wagering requirements are set at 1x, and this offer is on the table weekly.

There’s also a VIP club here that gives you access to higher bet limits and VIP promos.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

GreatWin supports VISA, MasterCard, PaySafeCard, rapid transfer, Neteller, Skrill, and ecoPayz. Cryptos are also accepted here.

The minimum deposit is $20, while the minimum withdrawal typically ranges between $10 and $20. Most payouts are completed within 48 hours, with GreatWin offering weekend withdrawals.

User Experience: 4.65/5

GreatWin boasts an old-school online sportsbook layout. The white background ensures all the menus and details are easy on the eye, with few distractions.

We like the "popular bets" column on the right-hand side, as it should help you with some inspiration whenever you’re lacking in ideas.

You can also view markets 3 hours, 6 hours, 24 hours, and even a week in advance, and live chat is available whenever you’ve got a query.

>>Opt-in to a $100 welcome bonus at GreatWin

5. GoldenBet – Non-BetStop AU Betting Site with 10% Daily Cashback

Pros:

100% up to $500 welcome bonus

Unlimited 10% daily cashback

Early cashout feature

Bet Builder tool

Low wagering requirements

Cons:

No weekend withdrawals

Can’t withdraw using some credit cards

GoldenBet is the Aussie sports betting site that loves to give back. Every day, you’ll be eligible for 10% cashback, as well as unlimited free bets.

You can bet on real sports, virtual sports, and eSports, as well as bet pre-match and in-play.

Online Sports Betting: 4/5

However you want to bet (and whatever you want to bet on), GoldenBet gives you lots of options. You can place single bets or parlays, delve into Asian or European handicaps, and bet on popular and niche sports.

The depth of coverage when it comes to various leagues and competitions is excellent, and it’s highly likely that all types of bettors will be satisfied.

Esports are especially well-covered, with titles including League of Legends and Counter-Strike.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

New players can opt-in to a 100% up to $500 welcome offer at GoldenBet. Wagering requirements are set at 10x, and the minimum deposit is $20.

An unlimited 10% cashback is available to all players at all times. You need to contact the customer service team to opt in, make daily qualifying deposits, and place daily qualifying bets. Cashback ranges from $10 to $500 per person per day.

Whenever you place 3 bets at qualifying odds, you’ll receive a fourth free bet, which matches the aggregate stake of your 3 bets.

Payment Methods: 4/5

GoldenBet accepts banking options that Australian players will be familiar with, including Interact, credit and debit cards, and popular e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller.

The minimum deposit is just $20, and you can usually deposit as much as $7,800 per transaction. However, a slight issue we came up against is that some deposit methods aren’t available for withdrawals.

Cryptocurrencies are also supported. But while crypto offers faster transactions, weekend withdrawals aren’t available for any payment methods.

User Experience: 4/5

There’s a mobile app for GoldenBet, which means you’ve got different ways of accessing the site. All versions work well, with GoldenBet - which is only two years old - sporting a clean and modern interface.

There are a few useful betting tools that improve the UX, too, including a Bet Builder and an early cashout tool.

Customer service is faultless and provided via email and live chat.

>>Swipe your 100% welcome bonus at GoldenBet

How We Chose the Best Non BetStop Betting Sites in AU

We didn't want to include online sports betting sites simply because they're not on BetStop. Instead, we took into consideration multiple factors, including each betting site's odds, markets, and promotions.

Sports Betting Games & Markets

Whatever you want to bet on, the AU betting sites featured on this list offer a comprehensive sweep of popular sports with Aussie bettors. There are thousands of betting markets to choose from each day, a range of different bet types, and competitive odds.

Bonuses and Promotions

Betting sites not on BetStop AU are just as generous with their offers as other regular sites. We added a raft of non BetStop betting sites that get you started with deposit bonuses before treating you to free bets, cashback offers, VIP programs - and more.

Secure Payment Methods

When playing at Australian betting sites not on BetStop, you still want to be able to fund your account safely and without any worries. This is why we added non BetStop betting sites that support familiar banking options like credit cards and Interac and offer a smooth deposit and payout process.

User Experience

All the betting sites not on BetStop that made the cut are modern and user-friendly, and they work across all devices. They're also backed by 24/7 customer support and come with a few different betting tools - such as an early cashout feature - that enhance your betting experience.

Why Is MyStake the Best Non BetStop Betting Site in Australia?

There's a variety of high-quality betting sites not on BetStop that Australian players can join. We think MyStake stands out above the rest, and here are some reasons why:

Best odds: Whether you want to bet on the moneyline on a soccer game or the spread on an NRL match, MyStake consistently delivers the best odds.

Huge range of betting markets: MyStake's depth of coverage when it comes to what you can bet on for any sporting event is unrivaled.

Regular free bets: This betting site will match your aggregate stake with a free bet anytime you place 3 consecutive bets at qualifying stakes.

Interactive forums: Get to know other bettors, and share bets and predictions in the always-busy MyStake Telegram and Discord groups.

Why Play at Non BetStop Betting Sites?

Thinking of signing up to a non BetStop gambling site? Let's see what advantages are in store for you:

More Freedom : While other online bookmakers might limit you or even stop you from betting altogether, betting sites not on BetStop give you much more freedom.

They're Totally Legit: Provided you sign up for an online betting site licensed, trusted, and recommended by experts and other customers, you can be sure that the best non-BetStop bookmakers are 100% legitimate.

Huge Range of Betting Markets : Non BetStop bookmakers offer the exact same betting options as all the top betting sites. You'll find your preferred sports and markets, and you'll still be able to place your bets at competitive odds.

Great Bonuses and Deals: The bonuses don't stop when you join non BetStop sites. In fact, non BetStop gambling sites offer the same kind of deals as you'll find at self exclusion gambling sites. These include matched deposit bonuses, reload bonuses, and free bets.

Guide to Betting Sites Not On BetStop Australia – FAQs

What is BetStop Australia?

BetStop Australia is a self exclusion tool for Australian players who want to ban themselves from all licensed online betting sites. It's designed to encourage safer gambling and is used by bettors who want to take a break from online gambling.

What Sports Can I Bet on at Non BetStop Betting Sites?

You've got all the same sports betting options at Australian betting sites not on BetStop as you have at licensed online betting sites. These include the NRL, cricket, soccer, Aussie Rules, the NHL and the NBA.

Horse racing betting is also available, as is dog racing, and you can play casino games, too, including pokies and live casino games.

Are Australian Betting Sites Not on BetStop Safe?

If you've got a gambling ban, Australia betting sites not on BetStop can be a safe alternative for licensed gambling sites.

Before signing up, look for a site's security features and supported payment methods, as these will give you strong clues about how safe a gambling site is.

Comparison of the Best Australian Betting Sites Not on BetStop

MyStake : As the best choice overall for self exclusion gambling, you can expect a 100% welcome bonus available for new players, a 35% reload bonus, and regular free bets here.

FreshBet : Enjoy top-notch VIP program with unrivaled benefits, including higher bet limits, faster payouts, and exclusive bonuses at Freshbet.

PlayZilla : You can expect generous in-play betting odds across a range of sports, including Aussie Rules and the NRL, as well as daily betting tournaments for cash prizes at PlayZilla.

GreatWin : You’ll have a huge choice of futures bets, including Euro 2024 winners, UEFA Champions League winners, and more at Greatwin.

GoldenBet : 10% cashback is available each day. Other bonuses include a 100% up to $500 welcome bonus and a free bet each time you place 3 bets on the spin at qualifying odds.

Getting Started at Non-Betstop Bookmakers Australia

Signing up to any non BetStop betting site is a straightforward process. Using MyStake as an example, here’s how to create an account in four steps:

1. Register for an Account

Use our link to arrive on the MyStake homepage

Click the red "REGISTER" button at the top of the screen.

2. Complete the Single Form

You need to fill out the single-page registration form.

Details you’ll be asked for include your first and last name, mobile number, and email address.

3. Accept the Terms and Conditions

Tick the box at the bottom of the form to confirm you agree to MyStake’s terms.

Click "REGISTER" and Mystake will create your account.

4. Make a Deposit, Claim the Bonus

Head to the cashier section and make a $20 min deposit.

Opt into the 100% welcome bonus and start betting on sports.

Tips and Tricks for Non BetStop Sports Betting

Despite having a gambling ban, Australia players can still bet on sports events. That’s what BetStop free betting sites are for. Here are some general sports betting tips:

Join Multiple Trusted Betting Sites

The good news is there are plenty of legit betting sites for anyone who's signed up to BetStop Australia - but there are also some rogue online gambling sites, too.

You can use review guides like this one to find the most established best online betting sites in Australia. We also think it's a smart idea to sign-up to more than one, as that way you can find the ones that you're most comfortable with.

Claim the Welcome Bonuses

All the best BetStop betting sites get you started with a sports welcome bonus. This is a matched deposit offer that allows you to boost your bankroll when you make a first deposit. Your bonus funds can be used on all sports, including soccer, cricket and horse racing betting.

Just make sure to read the T&Cs before claiming any promo.

Use Responsible Gambling Tools

Even if you join a non BetStop online gambling site, you can still use responsible gambling tools to set deposit limits, wagering limits, and loss limits. Using these tools can help you to stay in control and they can make betting on sports more fun.

Set a Bankroll

Setting a bankroll is the easiest way to stop you from going bust too fast. All the top sports bettors have a bankroll, which is the amount of money you've set aside for sports betting purposes.

A bankroll also helps you to manage your stakes more effectively. For example, it's never a smart idea to stake more than 5% of your roll on any one bet.

Place Your Bets at the Best Australian Non BetStop Bookmakers!

You've got lots of betting options in Australia if you've self-excluded from licensed sites. We've listed and reviewed the top non BetStop bookmakers, and each one is safe to join and bet with.

MyStake is the top choice overall for those who've joined BetStop Australia but would still like to have a bet, and you can sign up today and claim a 100% welcome bonus.

Whatever you decide to do, online gambling should always be fun first and foremost. Therefore, we advise you to play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Gambling shouldn’t be treated as a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.