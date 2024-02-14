Quantum AI Review 2024 (Australia Edition): Is It a Legit Trading Bot?

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

Are you considering stepping into the world of trading but unsure of where to start?

How great would it be if there was a tool that could help you identify the best trading opportunities and guide you in opening and closing your positions at just the right moment?

Well, there actually is – Quantum AI . This trading bot has been causing a stir in the Australian trading scene, making trading simpler than ever.

In our Quantum AI review, we will explore how it stands apart from other similar bots in Australia and the unique features it brings to the table.

Let’s go!

Quantum AI Review Australia: Quick Overview

Final Rating : 4.9/5

Free Demo Trading Account : Yes

Minimum Deposit : $250

Trading Fees : $0

Account Fees : $0

Supported Cryptocurrencies : BTC, ETH, LTC, DASH, BNB, & more

Estimated Success Rate : 90%

Available in: Australia

DISCLAIMER: The information provided in this guide is for educational purposes only. We do not offer financial advice and brokerage services nor recommend readers to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, stocks, or securities. Online trading is risky, so make sure to approach it with caution.

>> Take advantage of 4000:1 leverage at Quantum AI

Quantum AI Pros & Cons

Pros:

Above-average success rate with all trades

Zero fees

Demo mode available

24/7 assistance team

Covers cryptocurrency, stocks, CFD trading, FX

Highly customisable

Market analysis round-the-clock

Cons:

Higher minimum deposit

No dedicated mobile app

How Does Quantum AI Work?

Quantum AI is a trading robot that uses quantum computing to up the efficacy of its AI software. With Quantum AI , the entire trading process is automated, making it popular among cryptocurrency traders.

Picture Quantum AI as an ultra-modern, custom-built software platform that never takes its eyes off the crypto market – something that we simply can’t do, even if we dedicate all our time to crypto trading.

It is acting as a self-operating crypto trading bot, swinging into action (buying or selling) based on the rules you set.

Unlike your run-of-the-mill alternatives, Quantum AI isn't just static – it's always learning, always evolving.

It analyzes all sorts of crypto content – news, blogs, social media chatter, you name it! Then, the bot uses this knowledge to spot crypto trends and even predict what's coming next. No wonder it hits the mark so often.

In a nutshell, Quantum AI offers a solution for those common hiccups in automated crypto trading, like unpredictable results and accuracy taking a nosedive when things get busy.

It's there to take the grunt work off your plate so you're ready to jump on any profitable opportunities that come your way.

>> Start trading cryptos at Quantum AI

Quantum Trading AI Features for Australian Traders

Now, let's dive into the specifics of the Quantum AI platform, highlighting some of its most stand-out features to help you determine if it could be your ideal trading platform.

High-End Encryption Security

Considering some of the scams in the crypto trading world, it's understandable why folks in Australia and beyond might be wary of free trading bots. But Quantum AI is different – it's a cut above the rest.

Quantum AI beats the competition with its top-notch end-to-end encryption system. It stores data right on your device before sending it off to Quantum AI , creating a strong defence against any unwanted intrusions.

We've come a long way from those unregulated brokers, that’s for sure!

Adjustable Trading Parameters

Crypto trading bots are designed with the flexibility of automating trades in mind. Quantum AI takes this a step further by not only carrying out trades independently for users but also acting as an assistant tool for manual trading.

You have the option to extensively tailor parameters such as risk tolerance, transaction limits, budget, and selected assets. This gives you the power to control the extent of automation in your crypto trading on all Quantum AI markets.

On the dashboard, users can adjust the key Quantum AI parameters easily. For a more detailed approach, they can adjust specific functions via the sidebars.

This allows you to fine-tune every facet of automated trading, from assigning leverage to certain assets to discontinuing undesirable trades.

Adaptable Crypto Trading Algorithm

Artificial intelligence programs are capable of learning from their experiences – so, almost every day, it actually gets better.

The key distinction between human crypto traders and the Quantum AI trading process lies in the ability of apps to process information at a considerably faster pace.

User-Friendly Dashboard and Interface

Traditional trading apps, with all the charts and numbers they offer, can be intimidating both for beginner and advanced traders.

Quantum AI flips the script with its approachable dashboard that guides you to assets based on your chosen parameters – and it even comes with easy-to-understand explanations.

This setup offers a bird's eye view of your ongoing investments, your portfolio as it stands, and graphs that you can tweak to your liking for the Australian market.

What sets Quantum AI apart from the pack is its clean, uncluttered dashboard. It doesn't bombard you with endless icons and symbols. But don't worry, the more sophisticated features are still at your fingertips, neatly tucked away in sidebar menus.

Round-the-Clock Customer Support

None of the crypto trading bots are completely safe from occasional bugs or glitches. Additionally, systems powered by artificial intelligence may present a level of complexity that could be challenging for beginners to understand.

Quantum AI has addressed this by offering round-the-clock support to all its users, ensuring a smooth user experience.

Instead of employing automated chatbot features, Quantum AI allows you to interact with actual agents. You can even hold meetings with the representatives – these meetings need to be pre-scheduled.

In addition, you can submit a query on the platform's "Contact" page. This feature is open to everyone, including non-registered users who may have questions.

Highly Versatile Crypto Trading Bot

There are dozens of Bitcoin and Ethereum bots in the Australian market as of now, yet experienced traders seeking a varied portfolio often avoid these specialised platforms.

In contrast, the Quantum AI robot accommodates all the major cryptos, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dash Coin, Ethereum, Monero, and XRP.

Leverage of Up to 4000:1

For beginners stepping into the trading world, limited capital can often be a major roadblock. This typically results in modest profits, even in the most favourable, risk-free scenarios.

Quantum AI changes this game by providing users the opportunity to utilise significant leverage – up to an impressive 4000:1.

However, it's important to remember that such high leverage comes with its share of risks. It's important to recognise that when you're using the leverage, you're essentially trading with borrowed money, which can be very risky.

So, please always make sure to use the high leverage very carefully.

100% User-Friendly

The main reason for using an automated trading platform is to save time and delegate tasks. However, many crypto trading bots that claim to be user-friendly end up taking more time to understand due to their complex nature.

In contrast, Quantum AI is designed with user-friendliness at its heart. Users can easily explore the free learning materials on Cryptocurrency 101 and the company's blog, contact the support team for help, or even try out the demo account before committing any real money.

The platform itself offers clear and easy-to-understand features, and the adjustable settings are specifically designed to cater to beginners.

Trade Crypto 24/7

Due to its very nature, the crypto market is open 24/7. Compared to other markets that have operating hours, the crypto market is open all the time. This is good news for traders, as they can trade any time they want to.

But what happens if there’s a movement in the market and you are asleep? Well, there’s not much you can do – but the Quantum AI can!

The AI monitors the market all the time! Simply keep this bot switched on, and it's like having your very own assistant, keeping a keen eye on every twist and turn in the crypto world. It spots those golden chances and swoops in to make the trade on your behalf.

>> Get started at Quantum AI and trade cryptos

Where Quantum AI Australia Could Improve

While Quantum AI is a commendable trading platform, it's not without areas that could benefit from a boost.

Let's take a look at where it could improve.

Expanded Support for Less Popular Cryptocurrencies

While Quantum AI does cater to numerous well-known cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, it doesn't offer support for some of the less popular coins, such as Tron or Solana.

Mobile Apps

Currently, Quantum AI functions exclusively as an application that runs on a web browser. While it's possible for traders who are constantly on the go to use it with a mobile, the addition of dedicated apps would make it better.

Quantum AI Ratings

Get ready to dive deep into our comprehensive review of the Quantum AI trading platform. We're going to break down how this automated trading platform has fared in our testing across several key performance indicators.

Payout Speed: 5/5

If you're taking a "free trial" of a crypto trading bot for a spin, the pace at which you can cash out is essential, especially when you're required to make an upfront deposit.

On this aspect, Quantum AI comes up as a winner – withdrawals are usually processed in less than a day.

Security Measures: 5/5

Given the substantial amounts of money that flow through crypto trading bots, ensuring security is a top priority.

Quantum AI takes this responsibility seriously, employing cutting-edge E2E encryption for protection. Moreover, it collaborates exclusively with reliable Bitcoin brokers and online exchanges to minimise any potential data or financial fraud.

Fees & Commissions: 4.9/5

Setting up an account with the Quantum AI app and utilising its services comes at no charge. However, a modest 2% commission is applied to all earnings.

The platform's transparency is a key strength, with no hidden fees to worry about, positioning it as one of the most powerful crypto trading platforms available.

User Reviews: 4.85/5

Boasting an impressive customer rating, this trading platform is supported by more than 18,500 Quantum AI reviews from verified users.

User reviews collectively indicate that the platform is easy to use, and the Quantum AI customer support team earns high marks for their expertise and friendliness. We were even a bit surprised by the swift surge in popularity of the Quantum AI trading app.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Quantum AI prioritises human communication over automated chatbots. The company has made sure to provide users with the opportunity to connect with actual individuals for support when necessary.

What's even more impressive is that Quantum AI's support team is made up of experienced IT and tech specialists.

>> Enjoy your free trial at Quantum AI with demo account

Quantum AI Review in Australia: Our Verdict

Quantum AI stands out in the crowded arena of online trading bots thanks to its generous limits, advanced AI technology, and impressive success track record.

Offering a free trial featuring a "mock" trading profile gives you the opportunity to experience its capabilities without risking your own funds – a great way to practice before committing with real money.

How to Register a Quantum AI Account and Start Trading

Getting into the world of crypto trading bots can feel intimidating due to the perceived technical expertise required.

Here's a simple guide to start trading in minutes:

Step 1: Head to Quantum AI’s Website

Visit the website of Quantum AI

Next, fill in the Sign-Up form with your details

Step 2: Create Your Account

Hit the "Create Your Free Account" button

Verify your account

Step 3: Make the First Deposit

Now, it's time to fund your account

Make a minimum deposit of $250

Step 4: Start Trading Online in Australia

Go to the main dashboard

Pick your preferred cryptocurrencies for trading

Start trading

What Can I Trade Using Quantum AI in Australia?

With Quantum AI, you can delve into a diverse range of trading options. Here's a detailed look at the opportunities that this powerful tool opens up for traders:

Cryptocurrency Trading : Quantum AI is primarily designed for trading cryptocurrencies. It supports a wide variety of digital currencies, including but not limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin.

Forex Trading: Alongside cryptocurrencies, : Alongside cryptocurrencies, Quantum AI also allows users to trade foreign currencies.

The platform offers a multitude of currency pairs, enabling you to capitalise on fluctuations in the global forex market. From major pairs like EUR/USD to exotic pairs like USD/ZAR, Quantum AI has got you covered.

Commodities Trading : If you prefer trading tangible assets, Quantum AI doesn't disappoint. You can trade commodities such as gold, silver, oil, and natural gas. The tool's predictive capabilities can guide you in making informed decisions about when to buy and sell these commodities.

Stocks Trading : Quantum AI isn't limited to just crypto and forex. It also supports stock trading. From tech giants like Apple and Amazon to emerging startups, you have a plethora of options to choose from.

ETF Trading: Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are also within your reach with Quantum AI. ETFs allow you to invest in a diversified portfolio of assets without having to buy each one individually. Quantum AI can help you identify the most promising ETFs based on its AI-powered market analysis.

Quantum AI Crypto Trading Alternatives in Australia

For traders looking for alternatives to the Quantum AI platform , Immediate Edge serves as a strong contender. This tool is not your usual trading broker either and offers a host of features for advanced traders. Let's explore this further!

Immediate Edge

Immediate Edge is a popular choice among traders and investors who value having a wide array of assets in their portfolios, not limited to cryptocurrencies.

One key aspect where Immediate Edge excels over Quantum AI is its capacity to deal in not only cryptocurrencies but also Forex, stocks, commodities, and a variety of other asset classes.

Although its capabilities in automated trading are on par with Quantum AI , it's slightly less efficient in terms of manual trading features.

In short, users who are familiar with Quantum AI's way of operation should find the fundamental workings of Immediate Edge comfortably comparable.

Quantum AI Australia Review: FAQs

Is Quantum AI Legit?

Yes, the Quantum AI trading platform is a bona fide crypto trading bot, which has gained the trust of more than 18,500 verified users.

The Quantum AI trading system provides a complimentary trial version for potential users to test its capabilities before committing any actual funds.

How Does Quantum AI Work?

Quantum AI operates as an automated trading platform primarily designed for cryptocurrency markets. The platform utilises advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and trading signals to carry out transactions in the market.

Does Google Own Quantum AI Trading Bot?

No, Google is not the Quantum AI owner. While Google does own an open-source quantum algorithm library that shares a similar name, there's no affiliation between the Quantum AI crypto trading bot and Google.

The Quantum AI trading platform was actually started by a group of experts in machine learning, math, and physics. The company was founded by Gianni Winsold, who is the current CEO. And despite rumours, Elon Musk does not own the Quantum AI trading robot.

What Types of Assets Can I Trade Using Quantum AI?

You can trade a bunch of digital assets with Quantum AI. It mostly deals with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. But remember, you're trading the value contracts, not the actual coins.

Can I Manually Trade on Quantum AI or Is It All Automated?

Quantum AI offers both automated and manual trading options. The automated mode uses AI to make trades based on market trends.

But if you prefer to have more control, you can switch to manual and call the shots yourself. It's all about what makes you feel most comfortable.

What Strategies Does Quantum AI Use to Predict Market Trends?

Quantum AI uses some pretty advanced stuff to predict market trends. It leverages AI and machine learning to analyse financial markets and execute trades.

It also looks at historical data to spot pricing anomalies and employs these insights to make profitable trades. It's like having a crystal ball but powered by cutting-edge tech.

Quantum AI Review for Australia

When all is said and done, Quantum AI sounds appealing to us! It harnesses the power of high-tech AI to outsmart and outshine its peers and really identifies profitable trading openings.

An initial deposit of $250 is required to establish your Quantum AI trading account . The platform provides a risk-free trial that allows you to test the waters without parting with your hard-earned funds.

Quantum AI is not just a time-saving tool for expert traders; it's also a fantastic companion for those embarking on their automated trading journey for the first time.

We hope our review was helpful. Stay safe, and enjoy the trading journey!

Disclaimer: The information on this site is for informational purposes only. This review is intended for readers in Australia and Canada only. Quantum AI, the cryptocurrency trading bot, is currently available for Canadian and Australian traders. We encourage readers to verify their eligibility and the bot's availability in their respective country before considering its use.