49ers announce 'Faithful to The Bay' campaign ahead of 2020 season

The San Francisco 49ers announced a new brand campaign on Tuesday.

It’s called “Faithful to The Bay” and the 49ers say it celebrates the commitment of the team's fans from the Bay Area and beyond. The campaign is intended to build year over year and celebrate things like the franchise's 75th anniversary next year.

"Faithful to The Bay is more than a motto for the 49ers, it's a unifying idea for the Faithful throughout the world. It embodies the shared commitment our fans and our team have to each other and to our community at large," said Alex Chang, 49ers Chief Marketing Officer.

Fans should expect to see the new phrase everywhere, from merchandise and marketing to a $1 million social justice grant program.

The new campaign replaces the previous “faithful then, faithful now” that was retired last season.