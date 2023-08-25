49ers trade QB Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN

article

The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys according to ESPN.

On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Sam Darnold would be Brock Purdy's backup this season.

The organization traded up from the No. 12 pick to the No. 3 spot to draft Lance in 2021.

According to ESPN the 49ers will receive fourth round draft pick for Lance.

The news comes just hours before San Francisco will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the teams final preseason game.

Lance was slated to play in the game.

Lance was San Francisco's starting quarterback last season, before suffering a broken ankle during a week 2 match-up against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers kick off their regular season on September 10 in Pittsburg against the Stealers.