Astros coach faces 20-game suspension, A's outfielder Laureano 6 for role in bench-clearing brawl in Oakland
Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron faces a 20-game suspension and a fine for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland, a person with direct knowledge of the punishment said.
In addition, Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano will receive a six-game suspension and a fine, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because Major League Baseball hadn't made a formal announcement and was still finalizing the details.