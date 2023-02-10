Guard Gary Payton II's return to Warriors in jeopardy, report says

article

Gary Payton II's return to the Golden State Warrior is in limbo over a failed physical exam, according to reports.

Payton, 30, had recently recovered from an offseason procedure for a core muscle injury, but that injury could sideline him for up to three months following a physical exam with the Warriors, according to The Athletic's Shames Charania.

The Warriors announced Thursday night that they acquired Payton from the Portland Trailblazers as part of a four-team trade that sent center James Wiseman to Detroit.

Golden State also will receive unprotected 2026 and ‘28 second-round draft picks from Portland while giving up Memphis’ 2026 second-round pick and its own 2028 second-round selection to Portland.

The Pistons traded forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and the Blazers acquire forward Kevin Knox II from Detroit along with three conditional second-round picks from the Hawks.

Payton played a key role as a defensive stopper for Golden State during last season’s title run and the Warriors had hoped the guard could provide backcourt depth with Stephen Curry sidelined at least until after the All-Star break with a left leg injury.

Charania reports that the Warriors have until Saturday to go through with the deal or the entire four-team deal is no-more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.