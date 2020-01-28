Houston Astros, Dusty Baker working on manager deal: AP source

article

Dusty Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been completed.

He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.

RELATED: Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, manager AJ Hinch fired after MLB's investigation into 2017 cheating

Baker started managing baseball teams after his 19-year career as an outfielder in the MLB.

Baker started his coaching career with the San Francisco Giants as a first base coach in 1988 and was later promoted to manager in 1993. He managed the team until 2002, the year where the Giants loss the World Series to the Anaheim Angels.

Baker took his talents to the Chicago Cubs in 2003. The Cubs went to the World Series, but the franchise's chance to win its first championship slipped away following the Steve Bartman. Baker stayed with the Cubs until 2006.

Advertisement

The Cincinnati Reds hired Baker as manager in 2007. He gave the team their first playoff appearance in 15 years. He was fired after the Reds' Wild Card loss in 2013.

Most recently, Baker was hired as manager for the Washington Nationals from 2015-2017. In both seasons, the Nationals were eliminated from the playoffs in the NLDS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.