MRI confirms torn ACL for Nick Bosa, 49ers announce

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL on Sunday against the New York Jets, the team said Monday.

Bosa, 22, will undergo season-ending surgery.

Bosa was a strong force in driving the 49ers to the Super Bowl last season after being selected second in the 2019 NFL Draft. He recorded nine sacks, 47 tackles and 25 quarterback hits last season. Named the 2019 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, Bosa's absence will surely be felt.

The 49ers defeated the New York Jets Sunday but absorbed some costly injuries in the process. Bosa and fellow defensive lineman Solomon Thomas were carted off the field with knee injuries in a span of three plays. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain and didn't play the second half. The team's top running back, Raheem Mostert, also injured his knee and did not play in the second half.

Coach Kyle Shanahan blamed the "sticky" turf at MetLife Stadium but the NFL said the field was in compliance with NFL policies.

The banged up niners will return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday to face the New York Giants.