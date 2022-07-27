Steph Curry takes a crack at baseball, visits Oakland A's facility to give back

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry took a crack at baseball on Wednesday when he stopped by the Oakland A's facility.

Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, who co-founded the Eat. Learn. Play. foundation, were at the ballpark to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The A's and Eat. Learn. Play. partnered to host over 1,000 kids at the game.

Prior to the game, Steph took batting practice off A's manager Mark Kotsay and spent time inside the A’s clubhouse with players and coaches.