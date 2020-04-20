This Day in Sports History: April 20

On April 20 in 1986, Michael Jordan scored a playoff-record 63 points against the Boston Celtics, a mark that still stands today. But the Celtics were winners in double overtime, on their way to sweeping the Bulls three games to none.

On this day in 1912, Tiger Stadium opened in Detroit, and 85 years later, the A’s Mark McGwire joined Frank Howard, Harmon Killebrew, and Cecil Fielder as the only right-handed batters to hit a ball on the roof.

And on this day in 2008, Danica Patrick was a winner in Japan. She became the first and only woman to date to win an Indy car race.