This Day in Sports History: April 15
KTVU's Joe Fonzi presents the April 15 edition of This Day in Sports History.
This Day in Sports History: April 14
KTVU's Joe Fonzi delivers the April 14 edition of This Day in Sports History.
This Day in Sports History: April 13
April 13 has been a big day in sports history, with Bay Area events taking a leading role.
This Day in Sports History: April 9
KTVU’s Joe Fonzi takes us back on this day in sports history.
This Day in Sports History: April 8
Joe Fonzi presents the April 8 edition of This Day in Sports History.
This day in sports history: April 7
Joe Fonzi takes a look back on the April 7 edition of This Day in Sports History.
This day in sports history: April 6
Joe Fonzi gives you the April 6 edition of This Day in Sports
This day in sports history: April 5
Normally on this day we are celebrating the start of the baseball season.