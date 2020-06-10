This Day in Sports History: June 10

It was just a year ago on June 10 that Kevin Durant returned from injury in Toronto, knocked down the first shot he took, and then injured his Achilles tendon. The Warriors got hot down the stretch from three-point range, and beat the Raptors by a point, forcing a game six back in Oakland.

If you were a giant fan at Candlestick Park on this day in 1997, you saw history, but probably not the kind you had hoped for. The Marlins’ Kevin Brown threw the second no-hitter in that young team’s history.

And on this day in 1978, Affirmed won the Belmont Stakes by a nose…and scored horseracing’s Triple Crown.

