This Day in Sports History: June 15

Before he was managing the Dodgers, Dave Roberts had the interim job for the Padres on this day five years ago. The A’s, especially Steven Vogt, didn’t treat him well on June 15, 2015. Vogt had three hits and five RBI on the day. The big blast, a grand slam in Oakland’s 9-1 win.

Hall of Famer Juan Marichal is an all-time Giant favorite. On this day in 1963, Marichal no-hit the Houston Colt 45’s. It was his one career no-hitter.

And on this day in 1980, Jack Nicklaus won his fourth U.S. Open, one of only four golfers with four open titles.