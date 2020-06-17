This Day in Sports History: June 17

This is traditionally the time of year when golf's US Open dominates the sports scene. On this day in 2012, at San Francisco's Olympic Club, Webb Simpson was a one-stroke winner, his first major title.

The 1962 Open was the first title period, for Jack Nicklaus, who beat Arnold Palmer in an 18-hole playoff. Eleven years later, on the same Oakmont course, San Francisco's Johnny Miller shot a record, final round 63, and came from six strokes down to win the first of his two majors.

And it was on this day in 2010 that the Lakers beat the Celtics in seven games for the NBA Championship. The fifth and final title for Kobe Bryant.

That's This Day in Sports History for June 17.