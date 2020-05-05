This Day in Sports History: May 5

It was walk-off time for the Oakland A’s on Cinco de Mayo two years ago against Baltimore. Zeroes on the board, as Khris Davis came to the plate in the bottom of the 12th.

This is the time of year when the Boston Celtics are known for making history. On May 5 in 1969 the Bill Russell dynasty came to an end with the Celtics over the Lakers in seven games. It was championship number 11 for Boston and the final game for player-coach, Bill Russell

And for a different Celtics era on this day in 1981, Red Auerbach called this the greatest play he’d ever seen. Larry Bird’s put-back of his own miss. The Celtics were on the way to championship number 14.

And on this day in 1973, maybe the greatest racehorse ever, secretariat, won the Kentucky Derby – the first leg of his Triple Crown destiny.