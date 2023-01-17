article

Playoff football can be an expensive hobby.

If you're a fan of the San Francisco 49ers, and want to see Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner take on the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round, it'll cost you.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the cheapest set of two tickets on Seat Geek in the 400 section of Levi's Satdium, was going for $434 each.

Stubhub, had the game listed as a fast-selling event, and more than 5,000 people were looking at tickets an hour.

Their cheapest seats rang in slightly higher at $472 each.

Stubhub's most expensive tickets are two seats in section 204, they are selling for $9,699 apiece.

That's a significant jump in prices from last week's game.

49ers fans told KTVU they bought tickets the night before the game in section 413 for $70 apiece. The rainy weather in the Bay Area was likely the cause for the bargain price.

That's six times lower for the same seats one week later.

If you do buy tickets, plan to shell out more money for parking. Fans told KTVU they paid approximately $100 for parking at last week's game.