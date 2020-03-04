Expand / Collapse search

Warriors announce Steph Curry to return Thursday evening against Raptors

Published 
Steph Curry
KTVU FOX 2
article

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry sinks a 3-pointer during a team practice on October 9, 2019. Photo: Duncan Sinfield/KTVU.

SAN FRANCISCO - The Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday evening that star player Stephen Curry will return to the court Thursday evening to play against the Toronto Raptors.

Curry has been sidelined for four months because of a broken left hand. 

He's been participating in full scrimmages during practice, continuing "to make good progress in his recovery," according to the basketball organizaton.

Curry has played only four games this season, falling on his hand Oct. 30 against the Suns. 