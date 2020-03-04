Warriors announce Steph Curry to return Thursday evening against Raptors

article

The Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday evening that star player Stephen Curry will return to the court Thursday evening to play against the Toronto Raptors.

Curry has been sidelined for four months because of a broken left hand.

He's been participating in full scrimmages during practice, continuing "to make good progress in his recovery," according to the basketball organizaton.

Curry has played only four games this season, falling on his hand Oct. 30 against the Suns.