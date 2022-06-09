Vulgar anti-Draymond chant by Boston fans was 'real classy'

Warriors' coach, Steve Kerr, had one word to describe the Celtics fans at the TD Gardens Wednesday night, "classy."

The Celtics fans booed every time the Warriors forward, Draymond Green, touched the ball and chanted "F--- you Draymond!" continuously throughout Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors lost the game 116-110.

Green's teammate spoke out about the crude chorus after the game.

"We’ve played in front of rude people before, dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd," said Klay Thompson. "Real classy, good job Boston."

Green's wife, actress Hazel Renee, was disgusted by the crowd's behavior.

"Warriors fans would NEVER!! My kids were at the game tonight hearing that mess," Renee wrote on her Instagram story Wednesday night. "Very DISGUSTING of you little @celtics fans. Just shameful!"

Green, on the other hand, did not seem to mind at all.

"They're just talking. Not really my job to react to them. They did what I expected," said Green during the post-game presser.