Kobe Bryant will be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 class, chairman says
The chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, will be inducted into the 2020 class.
Daly City girls' basketball coach was at Mamba Sports Academy as word of Kobe's death spread
A Daly City girls' basketball coach recalls Kobe Bryant's kindness and was at a tournament at Mamba Sports Academy as word of the basketball great's death spread.
Lakers vs. Clippers game postponed following death of NBA great Kobe Bryant
The National Basketball Association on Monday decided to postpone Tuesday's game between the Lakers and Clippers following the death of Kobe Bryant.
Federal officials investigate deadly helicopter crash that killed nine, including Kobe Bryant
Federal authorities began an investigation at sunrise Monday following the deadly Calabasas helicopter crash that claimed the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, longtime baseball coach John Altobelli, and six others.
What we know about the victims in Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash
Nine people were killed when a helicopter plunged into a hillside outside of Los Angeles, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter. Here’s what we have confirmed about all of the victims.
Fans in Los Angeles gather to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Thousands of fans gathered outside Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon to remember Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter and 7 others on board. The crash happened Sunday morning in Calabasas.
TIME Magazine will honor Kobe Bryant by releasing new cover commemorating former NBA star
TIME Magazine will honor Kobe Bryant with a cover featuring the late NBA star in his Lakers uniform taking a final bow.
Gianna 'GiGi' Bryant, 13, among nine victims of Calabasas helicopter crash
Rising 13-year-old basketball star Gianna Bryant and her dad, retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant, were among the nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning, officials said.
#RIPMamba: NBA community reacts to passing of Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant was reportedly among five people killed when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California Sunday. He was 41 years old.
Kobe Bryant talks about his daughter Gianna handling the pressure at the free-throw line
Sports fans in the City of Los Angeles and beyond were left heartbroken Sunday after learning 18-time NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. Months after earning his Grammy in 2018, he sat down with FOX 11’s Liz Habib for what would be their final sit-down interview.
Magic Johnson reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘Greatest Laker of all-time is gone’
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson called Kobe Bryant an “icon” who did so much for basketball and the city of Los Angeles.
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Conditions at the time were such that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff's department grounded their helicopters.
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, among 9 killed in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players of all time, died Sunday when his helicopter crashed north of Los Angeles.
Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show
Host Alicia Keys said she was feeling “crazy sad” about Bryant. She was joined on stage with Boyz II Men, who collectively sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”
Kobe Bryant dead: NBA urged by fans to change logo, honoring late Lakers legend
Kobe Bryant’s death sent shockwaves through the world Sunday, and fans of the five-time NBA champion and the late Los Angeles Lakers legend called on the league to make a change.
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Bay Area fans share stories of the late NBA star
Allison Rodriguez reports.
Dallas Mavericks to retire number 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant
The team made the decision in honor of Kobe, adding that "Kobe's legacy transcends basketball."
Crowd at NFL Pro Bowl chants Kobe Bryant's name following moment of silence
The crowd chanted 'KOBE' as the moment of silence came to a close.
Kobe Bryant fan in China returns NBA star's Lower Merion High School jersey after realizing it had been stolen
When a Kobe Bryant fan in China realized the NBA star's Lower Merion High School jersey he bought online was stolen, he returned it.