Bay Area receives first rainfall in more than a month

Parts of the Bay Area received their first rainfall in more than 5 weeks on Saturday.

KTVU's Rosemary Orozco said the first system would hit in the morning and quickly leave.

Areas would then dry out, before possible scattered showers on Monday.

Saturday's precipitation however would not do much to ease the state's need for rain.

KTVU futurecast predicted that most places in the Bay Area would receive less than a tenth of an inch of rain, such as San Francisco and Oakland, with .08 of an inch.

Rosemary Orozco said January 28th was the last time it rained in the region.

She said Saturday's temperatures will be in the mid 50s for the highs.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, before becoming partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of afternoon showers.

But The Sierra may have far better news this weekend. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday above 4500 feet. Orozco said snow accumulations could be between 4 to 10 inches in some of the higher elevations.

The United States Drought Monitor announced this week that northern and central California are currently either "abnormally dry" or "moderate drought."

U.S. Drought Monitor



