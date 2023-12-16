Scattered showers expected Sunday, rainier days ahead next week

The San Francisco Bay Area has been anticipating rain for some time, and it looks like the wet weather may make its way into our area starting on Sunday.

A large storm heading our way over the Pacific Ocean is expected to bring scattered showers on Sunday morning. However, Monday morning looks like it will be a very wet day, so commuters heading to work should expect some delays.

The wet weather is expected to stick around through Wednesday, according to KTVU Meteorologist Rosemary Orozco. Some areas are also forecasted to see snow this week, particularly at the higher elevations near Lake Tahoe.