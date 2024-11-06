Full speech: Kamala Harris addresses nation after presidential loss: 'My heart is full today'

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the nation Wednesday after her loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, sharing a message of gratitude to Americans and hope for the future of the nation.

While Harris acknowledged the outcome was not what she and her supporters had hoped for, she said, "My heart is full today, full of gratitude, full of love for our country, and full of resolve."

Republican Donald Trump was elected to the presidency for a second time Tuesday evening after securing 292 electoral votes with the help of key battleground states, including Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Harris thanked current President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and campaign volunteers across the country.

"The light of America's promise will always burn bright, as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," Harris said.

She reiterated the importance of a peaceful transfer of power – saying that is a fundamental principle of democracy in the U.S.

"We must accept the results of this election. Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory," she said.

Harris' presidential candidacy launched in July after Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Her campaign was met with support from political leaders and celebrities alike, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, former Vice President Dick Cheney and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Harris won her home state of California with 57.3% of the vote, the Associated Press projected Tuesday night.

Trump gave his victory speech Tuesday saying he promises to "fix everything about our country."

From Mar-a-Lago, Florida on Wednesday, Trump said, "Every single day, I will be fighting for you and with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve."

As Harris closed her concession speech at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington, D.C., she reiterated the importance of loyalty to the Constitution, not a candidate.

"We owe loyalty to not a president or party, but the constitution of the United States," Harris said.

She also addressed a few issues that were key points during her Democratic campaign, like reproductive rights and gun violence in the U.S.

"I will never give up the fight for our future where women of America have the freedom to make decisions about their own body, the fight to protect schools and streets from gun violence, the fight for democratic rule of law and equal justice," Harris said.

Trump will return to the presidency in January with inauguration day set for Jan. 20, 2025.