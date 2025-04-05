Several otters found dead near Sonoma County road

article

A North Bay community is on alert after four dead otters were spotted on the side of a road, which officials are calling a "troubling discovery."

The adult otters were spotted on the side of Old Adobe Road between Scott and Tunzi Roads, officials with the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue said Friday afternoon.

What we don't know:

Dead otters discovered on the side of the road in Sonoma County

It's unclear how or when exactly the otters died. Wildlife rescue officials said they're working to determine if the otters were hit by a car in the area or brought there from another location.

"We're asking anyone who may have seen these otters—alive or deceased—to reach out with any information that could help," the nonprofit said.

KTVU reached out to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office for more information but did not hear back before publication.

What you can do:

Those with details can anonymously report information to the nonprofit by texting (707) 486-0226.

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue is also encouraging others to spread the word about the otters.

Featured article