Mortgage rates spike: Buyers may want to act ahead of further increases | Jan. 11, 2022

Check out the mortgage rates for Jan. 11, 2022, which are trending up from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates have risen across all terms since yesterday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.750%, up from 3.625%, +0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.750%, up from 3.250%, +0.500

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.000%, up from 2.625%, +0.375

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.000%, up from 2.500%, +0.500

Rates last updated on Jan. 11, 2022. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: Mortgage purchase rates have spiked significantly over the past few days, and rates for 10- and 15-year terms hit 3% for the first time in more than a year. With longer terms sitting well over 3.500%, homebuyers who can manage a higher monthly payment stand to save the most on interest with a shorter-term mortgage. Locking in a rate today could allow buyers to get ahead of further increases that are expected throughout 2022.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Mortgage rates across all terms continue to spike, in keeping with experts’ predictions. But it’s not all bad news for homeowners who are considering a refinance. Rates for a 20-year term dropped down to 3.375% today. And rates for a 10-year term continue holding well below 3%, so homeowners who can manage a higher monthly payment stand to save the most on interest with this shorter term. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.750%, up from 3.625%, +0.125

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.375%, down from 3.625%, -0.250

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.000%, up from 2.625%, +0.375

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, up from 2.625%, +0.125

Why do mortgage rates fluctuate?

If you follow mortgage interest rates for a few days, you’ll likely notice that rates can fluctuate by a bit — or a lot — from day to day. Many factors drive these fluctuations. Here are some of the most common reasons why mortgage rates move frequently:

Employment patterns

The job market has a widespread effect on the nation’s overall economic health. When more people are out of work, the economy suffers. When more people are fully employed, the economy benefits. The employment rate is also an indicator of demand for mortgages.

When more people are unemployed, fewer people will be looking to get a mortgage and buy a home — and that lower demand will push interest rates down. When the employment rate improves, demand for mortgages will likely keep pace. And as demand for mortgages rises, so will mortgage interest rates.

The bond market

Because bonds are a lower-risk type of investment, demand for bonds can increase when investors are wary of other investment vehicles, or fearful of the overall state of the economy. Increased demand for bonds causes their price to rise and their earnings — called their yield — to fall.

When bond yields fall, consumer interest rates generally do as well, including mortgage interest rates. When investors feel more confident about the economy, demand for bonds declines, bond prices drop and yields rise. And interest rates tend to follow.

Federal Reserve System

"The Fed," as it’s commonly called, is the United States’ central bank. But it doesn’t actually set mortgage rates. Rather, multiple things the Fed does influence mortgage rates. For example, while mortgage rates don’t mirror the Fed funds rate — the rate banks apply when borrowing lending money to each other overnight — they do tend to follow it. If that rate rises, mortgage rates typically rise in tandem.

The Fed also buys and sells mortgage-backed securities, or MBS — a package of similar loans that a major mortgage investor buys and then resells to investors in the bond market. Rates tend to be lower when the Fed is doing a lot of buying. When the Fed buys fewer MBS, demand falls and rates will likely rise. Similarly, when the Fed raises the Fed fund rate, mortgage rates will also increase.

Global economy

Global banking systems and economies are closely interconnected. When economies in other parts of the world — especially Europe and Asia — experience a downturn, it affects investors and financial institutions in the United States. And, when foreign economies are doing well, they may attract more American investors — and divert those investment dollars out of the U.S. economy.

Those global influences contribute to the overall health of the U.S. economy. When the domestic economy is doing well, interest rates rise. And when the American economy falters, interest rates fall.

Current mortgage rates

Today’s average mortgage interest rate jumped up to 3.375% — the highest it’s been in more than a year.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.750%. This is up from yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.750%. This is up from yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.000%. This is up from yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second-most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.000%. This is up from yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are up compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.750%, up from 3.440% last week, +0.310

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.750%, up from 3.125% last week, +0.625

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.000%, up from 2.500% last week, +0.500

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.000%, up from 2.375% last week, +0.625

How my credit score affects my rate

Many factors can affect the interest rate you receive on a mortgage. Your credit score is an important one.

A higher credit score indicates to lenders that you know how to use credit responsibly. It can boost their confidence that you’ll make your mortgage payments on time and won’t default. Applying for a mortgage with a high credit score could help you qualify for lower interest rates, and give you a wider array of loan types to choose from.

Conversely, a low credit score may make lenders think you’ll have difficulty managing your mortgage and may miss payments or even go into foreclosure. A low credit score likely means you’ll qualify for higher interest rates, and your loan choices will be more limited.

