Year of the Fire Horse: San Francisco Chinatown prepares for 'intense' Lunar New Year

The sound of firecrackers echoed through the streets of San Francisco’s Chinatown on Monday as the community prepared to usher in the Lunar New Year.

Despite the rain, shoppers were in stores stocking up on traditional sweets, red envelopes, and symbolic foods. But this year isn’t just any Lunar New Year—it marks the start of the Year of the Fire Horse, a rare occurrence that happens only once every 60 years.

A 'Fiery' Year Ahead

The Fire Horse is associated with passion, ambition, and bold moves. According to community members, those born under this sign are known for their intense drive.

"The Fire Horse is all about passion, bold moves, and a lot of ambition," said Ada Tam. "It’s going to be an intense, fiery year. There are going to be a lot of challenges, but also opportunities for whatever you’d like to pursue."

Traditions of Renewal

Preparation for the holiday is as much about the spirit as it is about the celebration. At Blissful Hair Salon, business was brisk as residents lined up for a fresh cut.

In Chinese culture, getting your hair washed and cut before the New Year is essential. The shop owner explained that the tradition is about "getting rid of the bad luck" from the previous year to make room for the good luck ahead.

For many, like Arnold Lee, the holiday serves as a vital anchor for family connection.

"Chinese New Year is an excuse to see family," Lee said. "Millions of people go see family they haven't seen all year."

The Symbols of Good Fortune

Food plays a starring role in the festivities. At Jumbo Trading Company, owner Mill Lei displayed various candies and treats that symbolize happiness and family unity.

Nearby, at the neighborhood staple AA Bakery, bakers were busy turning out limited-time specialties, including sponge cakes in gold and red—the traditional colors of luck and prosperity.

At Bow Hon Restaurant, the focus was on Poon Choy, a large bowl filled with traditional New Year’s Eve foods where every single ingredient carries a specific meaning. For example, shrimp represents happiness and laughter.

"If you put Christmas, Thanksgiving, and New Year’s together, this would be it for Chinese people," said Jonathan Sit, a volunteer with BeChinatown.

How to Celebrate

The festivities in San Francisco are just beginning. Community leaders are inviting the public to join the celebration on Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. at Portsmouth Square.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU