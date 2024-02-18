Expand / Collapse search

Valentine's Day surprise: Man scores $1M lottery win from mom's gift

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 7:59AM
Lottery
KTVU FOX 2
Matthew Broadley won $1 million after his mother gifted him a sratch-off ticket for Valentine's Day.

BOSTON - A Massachusetts man won a $1 million prize after his mother gifted him a lottery scratch-off ticket for Valentine's Day. 

Matthew Broadley of Tyngsborough won the prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s "$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash" instant ticket game.

His mother gave him a Valentine's Day car on Tuesday. Inside the card were two instant tickets. The second one made him a big winner. 

What are the odds you win the lottery?

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

Broadley opted to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 before taxes. He said he doesn't have any immediate plans on how to spend it. 

RELATED: Kentucky middle school staff win $1M jackpot, hide winning ticket in math textbook

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 