Easter brunch ideas from Kathryn Hall

Louise’s Quiche paired with 2019 WALT Bob’s Ranch Pinot Noir

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups milk

1 cup sour cream

3 eggs

1/2 tsp salt

Pinch of nutmeg

1 box frozen chopped spinach - thawed with moisture squeezed out

5 green onions, chopped

1 1/2 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese

Dijon mustard to brush on crust

Blind-baked pie crust (baked without the filling but with beans or pie weight