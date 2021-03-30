Easter brunch ideas from Kathryn Hall
Louise’s Quiche paired with 2019 WALT Bob’s Ranch Pinot Noir
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups milk
1 cup sour cream
3 eggs
1/2 tsp salt
Pinch of nutmeg
1 box frozen chopped spinach - thawed with moisture squeezed out
5 green onions, chopped
1 1/2 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese
Dijon mustard to brush on crust
Blind-baked pie crust (baked without the filling but with beans or pie weight
Directions
Beat the first five ingredients together. Stir in spinach, onions, and cheese and pour into the crust. Bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for about 50 minutes or until the custard no longer jiggles.