Inside the Rain: film director with bipoloar disorder discusses movie representing his life experiences

Saturday night in San Francisco is the screening of the film, 'Inside the Rain.'

The writer and director, Aaron Fisher, appeared on Saturday's 'Mornings on 2' to discuss his movie.

Fisher lives with bipolar disorder, ADHD, OCD, and borderline personality disorder.

After finishing film school, he wanted to push back on stereotypes about his conditions by making the moive.

In it, he stars as a film student going through the same challenges he faced in real life.

He said the film is not about his disorders, but rather a realistic representation of what he has experienced.

The screening is at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Roxie Theater on 16th Street in San Francisco.