Pandemic not slowing down Fantastic Negrito

Oakland's Grammy Award-winning musician, Fantastic Negrito, has not stopped making music during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, one of the first new songs he released during the shelter-in-place, had to do with the pandemic itself:

The music video features people across the world, coping with the sudden, and unprecedented restrictions.

Fantastic Negrito appeared on KTVU's 'Mornings on 2: The Nine" during a Zip Trip about the arts.

He talked about how the pandemic forced him to cancel a world tour, yet he will still release a new album entitled, 'Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?'

It comes out on August 14, and includes the lead single, 'Chocolate Samurai.'

