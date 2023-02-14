1 arrested after Bay Bridge sideshow
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person is facing charges in connection to a sideshow on the Bay Bridge.
Authorities say that early Sunday morning, San Francisco police and the California Highway Patrol parked their patrol vehicles on the bridge and tried to break up the sideshow.
One person was arrested, accused of driving under the influence, as well as aiding and abetting a speed contest.
Investigators are trying to identify other people and other cars that were there.