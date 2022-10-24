1 dead after boat carrying 3 capsizes along Sonoma Coast: Sheriff

article

A man died Thursday after a boat carrying three capsized along the Sonoma County coastline.

Kreydich Mikhaylovich, 60, of Ranch Cordova, died after struggling to make it to the shore, the Sonoma Sheriff's office said.

A 9-1-1 call came in about 2:41 p.m. saying that a small inflatable boat had capsized in the rough seas near Salt Point State Park, and three people were flailing. The caller said two of the three were able to get out, but one was still in the water, face-down.

The sheriff's helicopter arrived a short time later and located Mikhaylovich, who was trapped underneath a large rock. They said an officer was flown via long line to rescue him with a horse collar device.

Mikhaylovich was flown to land where first responders' life-saving attempts were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead on the bluff.