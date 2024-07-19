Man dies in San Francisco shooting, woman injured in stabbing

article

A man was shot and killed, and a woman was injured in a stabbing in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood Friday afternoon, police say.

Police officers from SFPD's Tenderloin station responded to the area of 6th and Stevenson streets at around 2:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a woman with stab wounds and a man with gunshot wounds.

After officers rendered aid, they were both taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The man died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Police said they are in the preliminary stages of their investigation. They did not indicate if any arrests were made, nor did they share any suspect information.

It is not clear if the two victims were known to each other. Police did not say what led up to the violence.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. SFPD Case: 240451247.

SkyFOX over a shooting and stabbing in San Franciscos SoMa neighborhood.